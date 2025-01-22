A former miss ‘Am not your type ‘Charity from Choma is now seeking for any man to marry her

A once miss ‘Not my type’ shocked members oF her local church in last Sunday service, once starring Charity cried out to her Papa for nothing but a marriage blessing.

Charity Moomba from Choma was once the pride of her neighbourhood, known for her striking beauty. In her 20s, men from all walks of life, teachers, small businessmen, and even farmers lined up to ask for her hand in marriage. But Charity was picky and full of pride.

“He’s too poor,” she would say, waving off one suitor. “I can’t marry a man without a degree,” she’d scoff at another. “Does he think I, Charity Hanteke, can settle for less?” Her friends warned her to be humble, but she always replied, “I’ll marry when I find someone worthy of me.”

Years passed, and her beauty began to fade, though Charity still believed her perfect man would come. By the time she turned 34, the suitors had stopped coming altogether. If any came through, it would only be for a hit and run, off to marry someone else.Charity now spends her weekends going from church to church, pleading with pastors to pray for her.

“Man of God, Papa, I need a marriage breakthrough,” she cries during altar calls. She kneels with tears streaming down her face, but the same people she once mocked now whisper behind her back. “Charity thought she was too good for everyone. Now look at her, running to pastors for help.”



The young women of Choma laugh at her misfortune, saying, “She wasted her time thinking she was special. Now she’s alone and desperate.” Valentines day is coming, she will be alone. Charity, once the pride of Choma, is slowly learning that beauty fades, pride has consequences, and sometimes, second chances come at a cost.

Be humble.

Southern Classic Media 2