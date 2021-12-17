A FORMER PRESIDENT WHO HAS NOT RETIRED FROM ACTIVE POLITICS IS NOT ENTITLED TO BENEFITS – GOVT

Vice President Mutale Nalumango has said payment of benefits to a former president by government are on condition that the person retires from all manner of active politics.

The veep told parliament today that a former president should first retire from politics so that he can be regarded as a statesman.

Mrs Nalumango said if any former president decides to continue in active politics, then they are not entitled to a retirement package because they have not retired.

Mrs Nalumango was responding to a question raised by UPND Bweengwa member of parliament Kasautu Michelo who wanted to know government’s position on the payment of benefits to former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

© MDC MEDIA TEAM