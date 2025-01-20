A FOX CAN NOT BE IN CHARGE OF A HENHOUSE: THE APPOINTMENTS AT ACC – New Heritage Party

A FOX CAN NOT BE IN CHARGE OF A HENHOUSE: THE APPOINTMENTS AT ACC



“The recent appointment of Daphne Chabu as Director General of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Zambia is akin to putting a fox in charge of the henhouse. If she is indeed the same Daphne Pauline Soko Chabu, a known UPND cadre, as shown in the campaign poster, then this appointment is a clear conflict of interest.



By placing a partisan individual at the helm of the ACC, the UPND government is essentially compromising the Commission’s independence and impartiality. This move undermines the public’s trust in the ACC’s ability to investigate and prosecute corruption cases, particularly those involving ruling party members.





We urge President HH to reconsider this appointment and instead choose a neutral, apolitical candidate. Failing this, we call upon the National Assembly to reject her appointment. Zambia deserves an ACC that is free from political interference, and we will continue to advocate for transparency and accountability.”





Aggephrey Brill



Chief Spokesperson

New Heritage Party