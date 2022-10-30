A gang of 100 armed gang attack Chawama residents- Hon Tasila Lungu

A gang of 100 armed gang attack Chawama residents

*AN UNPRECEDENTED ATTACK ON THE RESIDENTS OF JOHN HOWARD, CHAWAMA*

*I am deeply saddened by the unprecedented, multiple, violent attacks carried out on residents of John Howard last week*

We have been gathering as much information from the affected victims from the time the incident occurred. Various weapons were used in the attack and small businesses destroyed – an attack we have learned comprising at least 100 suspected persons, leaving the police overwhelmed. Many of the businesses in our community are small, family run and mainly women and the young trading various food items in small stalls. The attacks have impacted the most vulnerable directly.

We have appealed to the community to remain calm as police continue with their investigations. We have in addition underscored to the community that only law enforcement is mandated by law to ensure their protection and safety.

We hope the security situation will improve for our people as the authorities look into the matter.

HON TASILA LUNGU MWANSA MP

CHAWAMA CONSTITUENCY