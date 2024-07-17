A GATHERING WITHOUT ME CAN’T BE A PF CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEETING – MILES SAMPA

A GATHERING WITHOUT ME CAN’T BE A PF CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEETING – MILES



PF faction president Miles Sampa says while he doesn’t have a problem with people holding meetings, a gathering without him can’t be said to be a PF Central Committee meeting.



On Monday, former president Edgar Lungu-led PF held a consultative Central Committee meeting to discuss various pertinent issues affecting the party and the country. Commenting on this, Tuesday, Sampa said he would not antagonise Lungu and thus, he could hold as many meetings as he wished. “With much respect to the former president, I chose not to antagonise him.



So, he can hold as many meetings as he wishes, and they can call them any name they wish. Obviously, that wasn’t [a Central Committee meeting], I wasn’t part of it….



Newsdiggers