A good name is better than riches – Regina Daniels’ brother reacts amid ongoing drama between his sister and her Husband

Regina Daniels’ brother, Sammy West, has shared a cryptic post amid the ongoing drama between his sister and her husband, Ned Nwoko.

Taking to his Instagram story, Sammy wrote:

“When we had debates in secondary school on ‘A good name is better than riches,’ na now you go understand! I no dey worship money. RESPECT is beautiful things.”

His post comes shortly after a viral video showed Regina Daniels alleging domestic violence in her marriage, followed by Ned Nwoko’s accusation that his wife is a drug addict.