A government investigation has established that indeed AIRTEL network bundles were rapidly depleting -Mutati

Technology and science minister Felix Mutati writes…

This morning, I rendered a ministerial statement to parliament on concerns arising from members of the public on the rapid depletion of data bundles on Airtel network, after a question was raised by Chiengi Member of Parliament Hon. Hon. Given Katuta Mwelwa

I am aware that in recent months, there has been increased public outcry regarding the rapid depletion of internet bundles on Airtel.

Government is concerned with the persistent complaints on the quality of service from our people and our findings on the Airtel billing platform established that indeed, the bundles were rapidly depleting attributed to the high speed internet.

I have since directed that going forward, all mobile network service providers should intensify their consumer awareness about how to manage their data usage and the availability of channels for redress.

I have further directed that there should be intensified investigations on activities to ensure that where consumers are wrongly billed, including drop calls, they should be refunded accordingly.

ZICTA should also intensify efforts to periodically conduct cost of service studies to ensure that the pricing in the sector is cost reflective and affordable while still allowing a reasonable return on investment.

I therefore, urge all consumers to actively monitor their data usage and report specific incidences of wrongful billing to ZICTA as it is expected that this will significantly curb the rate of internet data depletion.