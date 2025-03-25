By Miles Sampa

A GOVERNMENT LIKES COMPLICATED SOLUTIONS TO HIDE THEIR CORRUPTION

..the case of taking water away from Luapula province rivers, swamps & lakes

…(& the case of selling Mopani Mines for free via a ‘swaption’ derivatives)





Talk about pipe dream ideas and wanting to sound or act very intelligent than logics entails. So as the attached map indicates, these canals to transfer water from Luapula province to the South West parts of the Country will have to be passed through Congo DR.





Meantime DRC has not only failed to do own canals but is also in a civil war with the M23 banyamulenge. Then again our current government is not only broke but has since also lost most of the West donors aid to due to the closure of USAID, our government corruption and their other governance issues. Then they have also put a noose around their neck they solicited from the IMF. They cannot spend any capital money without approval from the IMF. So where will our government get the required amount of about $100M to siphon the water from Luapula province to where-ever they want it to go?





Even where solutions are simple, they opt for complicated solutions juts to confuse the public and so it does not detect their corruption acts. It’s the same with Mopani Mines, they went for a derivative solution that only them understand but in the process give it away for free and also broken the Constitution of Zambia article 210.





Leave Luapula water bodies (rivers, lakes & swamps) alone and go invest there instead for projects that rely on guaranteed water availability.





Please concentrate on reducing the price of mealie meal, price of fuel that is more expensive that in Malawi, the 80% Kwacha depreciation since you took office in 2021, Lusaka floods, Cholera threats in Lusaka, lack of jobs creation for the youths etc etc



Thank you 🙏🏼

MBS25.03.2025