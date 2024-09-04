A Government that Neglects its People is Failing its Duty- Harry Kalaba

A Government that Neglects its People is Failing its Duty.



Fellow Zambians,



As we continue to endure the ongoing load shedding crisis, it’s evident that the current government has failed to protect the interests of its citizens and small businesses. While we acknowledge that the drought has exacerbated our power shortages, it is disheartening to see the lack of proactive measures from those in power to alleviate the suffering of our people.



Small businesses are struggling to survive, and households are plunged into darkness for hours on end. This is not just an inconvenience; it is a threat to our livelihoods, our economy, and our children’s education.



In times of crisis, a responsible government should be at the forefront of finding solutions. Unfortunately, this has not been the case. The time has come for our leaders to prioritize the needs of the people over political rhetoric. **We demand initiatives that will make solar panels available and accessible to all Zambians.**



Citizens First Party calls on the government to introduce payment plans and other innovative measures that will ensure every household has access to reliable and sustainable electricity. Our people must be empowered, not neglected. Access to electricity is not a luxury; it is a basic right that every Zambian deserves.



Citizens First believes in a Zambia where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive. Let’s work together to build a nation where no one is left behind in the dark.



**#EmpowerZambia #SolarForAll #CitizensFirstForChange**



Harry Kalaba

*President,

Citizens First