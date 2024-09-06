A guy who lasts only 40 minutes in bed is a red flag – Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo 

Ghanaian actress and social media personality, Efia Odo, has shared some red flags women should look out for in potential partners.

In a snippet from a recent podcast posted on her Instagram page, Efia said that her ideal partner should be able to last over an hour in bed, adding that anything less than that is a red flag.

The socialite also said she won’t date a man who still lives with his parents at 30, citing her desire for independence and personal space.

“A guy who only lasts 40 minutes in bed is a red flag. I need it to last a good hour or more. The first 10 minutes is for flirting,” she said.

“Any guy who is like 30 and above and you live at home with your parents, I am sorry, for me that’s a red flag. Because I like to walk around the house naked or in lingerie.”