A HISTORIC MILESTONE FOR PAEDIATRIC HEALTHCARE IN ZAMBIA AS UTH CONDUCTS FIRST EVER KIDNEY TRANSPLANT ON A CHILD





The Children’s Hospital is proud to announce the successful completion of Zambia’s first-ever paediatric renal transplant- a life-changing procedure for 14-year-old Henry Sikasote, who has bravely battled end-stage renal disease.





Henry was diagnosed with renal failure in July 2024 while in Grade 9. Despite starting peritoneal dialysis that same month, requiring daily home treatments and hospital reviews every two weeks, his resilience never wavered. He continued with school, balanced his health needs, and remarkably passed his exams last year.





When his parents learned about the possibility of a kidney transplant, they embraced the opportunity to give their son a better future. With the guidance and support of a dedicated team of doctors and surgeons, they made an informed and courageous decision. On Tuesday 18th February, 2025, his father selflessly donated a kidney, making this life-saving procedure possible. Both father and son are recovering well.





We extend our deepest gratitude to Henry’s parents for their resilience , the incredible surgical team for their expertise, the Ministry of Health Zambia for its steadfast support, and the team from the University Teaching Hospitals – Children’s Hospital – Lusaka who have been by Henry’s side throughout this journey.





This milestone is not just Henry’s victory, it is a beacon of hope for Paediatric renal care in Zambia. Together, we are saving lives and shaping a healthier future!



CREDIT: UTH