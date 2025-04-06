A HUMBLE LEADER: PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S RESPECT FOR TRADITION



By Timmy



The Kuomboka ceremony, a revered tradition of the Lozi people, was recently celebrated with great fanfare. However, what set this year’s ceremony apart was the humility and respect shown by President Hakainde Hichilema. Unlike previous presidents who have exploited traditional ceremonies to boost their popularity, President Hichilema chose to respect the cultural significance of the event.





A Departure from the Norm

In the past, some presidents have used traditional ceremonies as a platform to further their political agendas. However, President Hichilema’s approach was refreshingly different. He recognized the importance of the ceremony and gave due respect to the king, ensuring that the attention remained on the traditional leaders rather than himself.





A Leader Who Understands the Value of Humility

President Hichilema’s humility is a quality that sets him apart from other leaders. By choosing not to exploit the ceremony for personal gain, he has shown that he values the cultural heritage of the people and is committed to respecting their traditions.





A Message of Appreciation

We, the people, would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to President Hichilema for his thoughtful approach to leadership. His willingness to listen and learn from others, as well as his commitment to respecting our cultural traditions, is truly commendable. We appreciate his dedication to being a leader who serves the people, rather than seeking to serve himself.





A Bright Future Ahead

With leaders like President Hichilema at the helm, Zambia’s future looks bright. His integrity, humility, and respect for tradition are qualities that will undoubtedly take the nation to greater heights. We look forward to seeing more of his thoughtful leadership and commitment to the people.



WAGON MEDIA