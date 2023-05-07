A joint team of investigators have intensified their inquiry into a leaked audio involving the Head of State, North Western Province Minister, Robert Lihefu and Food Reserve Agency Board Chairperson, Kelvin Hambwezya.

Sources say President Hakainde Hichilema is furious and wants to know who leaked the audio in which he was discussing how FRA could mitigate the shortage of maize in North Western Province.

Those close to the investigation say phones for both Lihefu and Hambwezya were retrieved for analysis and verbal statements taken as part of the inquiry.

Impeccable sources say after analysing the conversation word for word, Mr. Hambwezya was ruled out as he was just added to the call by the President.

On his part, Lihefu admitted that his phone was on auto record and claims that he had forgotten his phone at a named shop in Kaoma while on a trip and it was retrieved after a day, our sources have said.

According to sources, an analysis report by information technology experts show that Lihefu’s phone was not in Kaoma at the time.

The team has concluded in their initial report that the Minister could have shared the conversation with the miller as proof that he had convinced the Head of State to allow him to get Maize. Investigations have continued.