

A KASEMPA TEACHER WHO MISUSED HIS FREEDOM OF SPEECH & THOUGHT WAS WISE BY INSULTING PRESIDENT HH RECOMMENDED FOR SUSPENSION

Police in Kasempa received a report of hate speech in which a 34-year-old man of Kasempa District is alleged to have uttered hate speech against the President of the Republic of Zambia contrary to section 65 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crime Act Number 2 of 2010.

Boyd Longwe who is a Teacher at Nkenyauna Day Secondary School in Kasempa District is alleged to have uttered the said words on April 11, 2023 at unknown time. The same words were also published on social media platforms.

The matter was reported to Police on April 12, 2023 by a member of the community in Kasempa District. The suspect has since been arrested for the subject offence.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer