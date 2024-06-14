A Kenyan magistrate has been shot and injured by a senior police officer during an open court session in the capital, Nairobi.

The chief inspector opened fire on the Makadara Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti as soon as she had made a ruling.

The case allegedly involved the policeman’s wife.

The officer is said to have been angered by the court’s decision to cancel bail to his wife.

The angry officer then fired shots at the magistrate, injuring her.

Other officers in court responded immediately, with one one of them shooting the offending policeman and killing him.

In the process, three other officers were injured, a police situation report noted.

The magistrate and the injured officers are being treated in hospital.

The judiciary said the magistrate had “cancelled the bond for an accused person who had jumped bond and had failed to offer satisfactory explanations for jumping bond”.

“Immediately this decision was pronounced, a person shot at the magistrate and injured her on the hip,” it said in a statement.

It noted initial reports that indicated “that the shooter is a police officer who is married to the suspect”.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.

The judiciary has said it will enhance security measures and has assured judicial staff and other court users of their safety and security.

“As the judiciary family, we wish our colleague a quick recovery. We also send our condolences to the family of the officer who lost his life in this unfortunate incident,” said chief registrar of the judiciary Winfridah Mokaya.