Dr. Mujajati Aaron shares:

ACTUALLY, A KISS ON THE EAR CAN MAKE A BABY PERMANENTLY DEAF?

Kissing a baby on the ear can make it go deaf permanently because of a condition called “cochlear ear-kissing injury”.

How does it happen?



When you kiss a baby right on the ear opening it creates a strong suction pressure which pulls out the eardrum. The eardrum of babies is very thin and delicate so they get damaged quit easily. This can lead to all kinds of hearing problems like permanent deafness, ringing, and hypersensitivity to sound.



Parents be careful how you kiss your babies.

(Image by UNICEF)