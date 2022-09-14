A Lady Commits Su!c!de After Her Boyfriend Allegedly Used Her Money To Marry Another Woman

Nigerian lady commits su!c!de after her boyfriend used her money to marry another woman



A Nigerian lady identified as Olaitan Adonis, has commit su!c!de after her boyfriend, Ola Saheed, allegedly used her money to marry another woman.

According to the report, Olaitan, who has a seven year old son, was said to have a serious relationship with one Mr Saheed and was saving money in his bank account.

A Facebook user wrote;

Who are we to query Almighty God for calling you back home Olaitan Adonis Odunayo 09set. It has not been easy to announce your absence since yesterday that the news broke out but we love you surely Almighty Allah in his infinite mercy loves you more than we do.

Your 7years old son loves and miss you, your entire family and friends loves you. May Almighty Allah grant us all the fortitude to bear your unannounced disappearance.

NO ONE DESERVES TO DIE BECAUSE OF ANYONE, NO ONE HAS THE RIGHT TO KILL HIMSELF OR HERSELF BECAUSE ANYONE. IF YOU KILL YOURSELF BECAUSE OF A MAN OR WOMAN, I PROMISE YOU HE OR SHE WILL LIVE ON AND LOVE ANOTHER PERSON, IF ITS NOT FAVORING YOU TODAY PLEASE LEAVE AND MOVE, BE HAPPY, YOU SHOULD LOVE YOURSELF FIRST BEFORE LOVING THE NEXT.