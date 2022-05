A lady identified as Monny Muthoni has committed suicide moments after sharing heartbreaking posts on Facebook.



“Dear world, I am leaving because I am bored, I feel I have lived long enough. I am leaving you with your worries in this sweet cesspool. I tried. No more pains. Wake no more. Nobody owns.”



“I am going to put myself to sleep now for a bit longer than usual. Call time eternity..”

RIP Monny 😭