FROM OUR INBOX: A LETTER TO ECL

Dear Edgar Lungu.

Greetings to u your excellence. On behalf of the people of Zambia I would like to report that we are done discussing the assignment question u gave us on the meaning of the word ‘HIPOCRYCY.’ Both the praise singers and the 1.8 have come to agree on one thing that Bally is hypocritical and can never be trusted. In our assignment we have cited Milingo Lungu’s treatment and Faith. Once more thank u very much and we are looking forward to another word for public discussion from you the wise one.

Yours

Clive Hachipuka