‘A LITTLE MIRACLE’: FIRST BABY BORN IN UK TO WOMAN WITH TRANSPLANTED WOMB



(BBC) A “miracle” baby girl has become the first child in the UK to be born to a mother using a donated womb.





The baby’s mum, Grace Davidson, 36, was born without a functioning uterus, and received her sister’s womb in 2023 – in what was then the UK’s only successful womb transplant.





Two years after that pioneering operation, Grace gave birth to her first child in February. She and her husband, Angus, 37, have named their daughter Amy after Grace’s sister, who donated her womb.





Holding baby Amy – who weighed just over two kilos (four and a half pounds) – for the first time was “incredible” and “surreal”, new mum Grace says.



“It was quite overwhelming because we’d never really let ourselves imagine what it would be like for her to be here,” she says. “It was really wonderful.”





Grace and Angus, who live in north London but are originally from Scotland, hope to have a second child using the transplanted womb.



The couple initially wished to remain anonymous, but following the safe arrival of baby Amy are now speaking to the BBC about their “little miracle”.





The surgical team told the BBC they have carried out three further womb transplants using deceased donors since Grace’s transplant. They aim to carry out a total of 15 as part of a clinical trial.





The first baby born as a result of a womb transplant was in Sweden in 2014. Since then around 135 such transplants have been carried out in more than a dozen countries, including the US, China, France, Germany, India and Turkey. Around 65 babies have been born.