A live python, white cat & charms have been found in a defiler’s house, as residents of Kuomboka set them on fire👇🏾



POLICE STATEMENT: CHAWAMA POLICE STATION – SAFE CUSTODY





April 07,2025



On Saturday, April 05,2025, at approximately 07:30 hours, Chawama Police Station received a report through Delta One regarding a situation in Kuomboka Compound, where members of the public were attempting to set two male individuals on fire.





Briefly, the incident unfolded when two male individuals, later identified as M/ Jegela Banda (47 years) and M/ Thomas Banda (40 years), both from Chipata, Eastern Province, were observed engaging in suspicious activities near the residence of a suspect who is currently facing allegations of defiling his biological daughter (aged 10 years), presently in detention at Kabwata Police Station.





Upon noticing the suspicious behavior of the two males, members of the public apprehended them and attempted to burn them. In response to the distress call, police officers swiftly arrived at the scene, rescuing the individuals and preventing any harm. The two suspects were immediately taken into safe custody for their protection.





Following the incident, members of the public proceeded to search the residence, where they discovered a live python snake and a white cat. Both animals were killed by the crowd and subsequently set on fire.





The police officers at the scene managed to contain the situation before it escalated further. Thankfully, no lives were lost, though the gate to the premises was damaged during the incident when the crowd attempted to forcibly enter the property.





The two individuals involved in the incident have since been released .



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER