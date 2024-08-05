A Lusaka Catholic priest has dumped me after bearing him twins

LETTER: A Lusaka priest has dumped me after bearing him twins
Greetings Kalemba, I am a 31 year old woman, residing in Kaunda Square of Lusaka who wants to voice out what I have been through with a certain Diocesan priest of Lusaka Archdiocese.
Yesterday, people from various backgrounds within the Catholic community gathered at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus to witness the ordination of over 10 priests. Congratulations to all who were ordained.
While priests are human beings like the rest of us and shouldn’t be judged, it is important for them to practice what they preach. It is possible for a priest to show love and care, but they can also hurt and treat others poorly. Some priests might change partners according to their own desires, using their priesthood status as justification.
I have personally had a negative experience that has left me questioning a lot. I was involved with a priest for over 5 years and we have twin daughters together. He made promises and everything seemed fine until he suddenly decided to end everything and walked away, leaving me with no support for our children. Despite being self-sufficient, I believe no child should be neglected in such a manner.
To the priest who knows himself and has blocked me from reaching out, I urge you to be honest with yourself and honor your vows.
Do not repeat the same mistakes with another woman. You are denting the name of priesthood.
It’s just not worth it.
Disappointed mother/parishioner
Kalemba August 5, 2024
Zambians expect the so called men and women of the collar to respond to this unfortunate episode. Abena Mpundu, Banda and Sumaili to say something. Tapali ichagayo namumfwa say something.
There’s a tendency of some women in the Catholic church to target priests with the objective of seducing them. So author can’t blame the priest alone, she also party to this fiasco. Why did she go and open her legs to the priest if she thinks he’s not supposed to be doing such?
Madam, write,/email the Vatican and name the priest or publicly expose him now, ultimately the righteous hierarchy of the Catholic church in Zambia with ne called to answer by a higher authority
Believe.Men of celibacy in a Christian nation ,are they truly Christian.
Does a a constitutional edict create a Christian nation. Personal behaviour reflects christianity
…
The moral Police…manje kambani after vowing to be celebate….mwayamba ku nkala ba first ku pawnya ma la mulo ya mulungu?
All over the place telling others that they are wrong. So this is what you do in you moments away from the Church? What an embarassment….leave the calling like Tayali. If you are that weak why lie to God…ma Hypocrite monga Edgar Lungu na Jay Jay wake shaaa
Why was she not taking contraceptives? It looks like she wanted babies from him hoping he would marry her. Wamona nomba bakusho lweko.
This lady also. Which vows should the priest keep? Celibacy or promised support in the raising of the twins. If He broke the celibacy vow what more the vow to a secret lover? Just report him to the Archbishop so that he is defrocked to enable him freely mingle as a lay member. I hope you aren’t the one to brought him into temptation!!
So you just failed to say NO to the priest’s advances, and yet you are opening your mouth. Seems you are accustomed to opening everything, ESPECIALLY your legs, like you initially did. Mwitukomeka amatwi me chongo cenu❌