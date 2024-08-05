A Lusaka Catholic priest has dumped me after bearing him twins

LETTER: A Lusaka priest has dumped me after bearing him twins



Greetings Kalemba, I am a 31 year old woman, residing in Kaunda Square of Lusaka who wants to voice out what I have been through with a certain Diocesan priest of Lusaka Archdiocese.



Yesterday, people from various backgrounds within the Catholic community gathered at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus to witness the ordination of over 10 priests. Congratulations to all who were ordained.



While priests are human beings like the rest of us and shouldn’t be judged, it is important for them to practice what they preach. It is possible for a priest to show love and care, but they can also hurt and treat others poorly. Some priests might change partners according to their own desires, using their priesthood status as justification.



I have personally had a negative experience that has left me questioning a lot. I was involved with a priest for over 5 years and we have twin daughters together. He made promises and everything seemed fine until he suddenly decided to end everything and walked away, leaving me with no support for our children. Despite being self-sufficient, I believe no child should be neglected in such a manner.



To the priest who knows himself and has blocked me from reaching out, I urge you to be honest with yourself and honor your vows.



Do not repeat the same mistakes with another woman. You are denting the name of priesthood.

It’s just not worth it.



Disappointed mother/parishioner



Kalemba August 5, 2024