A Lusaka herbalist, Elizabeth Chanje Phiri who is tesifying against the former First Lady Esther Lungu.

Phiri has denied receiving $300,000 from the niece to former President Edgar Lungu, Catherine Banda.

Instead she has complained that her 3 vehicles and property were retrieved unfairly as she didn’t get the $300,000 from Catherine Phiri.

Elizabeth Chanje Phiri also stated that she was an SDA and a traditional doctor that was treating Catherine Banda.