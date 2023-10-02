A LUSAKA MAN DROWNS ON HIS BIRTHDAY

October 1, 2023 – A 26-year-old man of Jack compound in Lusaka drowned in a swimming pool at one of the lodges in Kamwala South area.

The incident happened on September 30, 2023 around 13:00 hours.

Police preliminary investigations revealed that Misheck Mutelo Lwendo who was celebrating his birthday with two of his friends, decided to swim after taking some beer.

After noticing that he was not coming out of the water, the two friends alerted the security guard and immediately a search was conducted. The body was discovered in the deep end of the swimming pool.

Police officers who rushed to the scene suspected no foul play. The body was deposited in UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer