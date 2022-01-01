Lightning kills magistrate

NEARLY a day and half before the dawn of 2022, a magistrate and two others were struck dead by lightning in Chipata.

Magistrate Suwi Nyirenda, 55, was killed as he was inspecting his house being built in East Rise Township.

He was killed together with Bupe Sakala and Sam Nyirenda, both of Mchini Township.



Judiciary public relations officer Kalumba Slavin and Bupe’s father, Lindirani Sakala, confirmed the incident, which happened on Thursday between 15:00 hours and 16:00 hours.



“We lost a magistrate who was based in Serenje but had travelled to Chipata. He was struck by lightning together with two others and they all died on the spot,” Ms Slavin said.



And Mr Sakala said his son, Bupe, and Sam had gone to work at Magistrate Nyirenda’s plot when they met their fate.

“As they were working, lightning struck and all of them died,” he said.



The three bodies are in Chipata Central Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial.Eastern Province police commanding officer Davis Simwanza could not confirm the incident because he was out of office.



Meanwhile, meteorologist Peggy Zulu has urged people to avoid standing under trees when it is raining as this attracts lightning.