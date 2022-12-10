A MAN KILLED FOR ALLEGEDLY ENJOYING SOMEONE ELSE’S GIRLFRIEND IN LUKULU DISTRICT

A Man Identified As Peter Mulenga Has Been Arrested By Police 🚓🚨 For Allegedly Stabbing To Death Astin Chiyomboka In Kandala Area Of Lukulu District, Western Province.



It Is Believed That Mulenga Suspected That The Woman He Has A Child With Only Identified As Mercy Was Dating Another Man In The Same Locality Who Was Busy Enjoying His Sweet Chocolate Pot.



Last Night Saturday 9th December, 2022, Mulenga Went To His Girlfriend’s House Around 20:35 Hours And Found The Late Chiyomboka In The Same House.



Upon Confirming Rumours Of His Girlfriend’s Cheating, A Fierce Fight Arose Between The Two Boyfriends To Mercy.

It Was At This Point That Mulenga Took A Knife 🔪 And Stabbed Chiyomboka In The Eye 👁️ And Ribs, Then Ran Away From The Scene After Neighbours Started Gathering At The House.



The Girlfriend Confirmed That Chiyomboka Her New Catch Was Stabbed By Her First Boyfriend Whom She Claims Had Ended Their Relationship.



A Few Minutes Later The Girlfriend And Villagers Discovered That Chiyomboka Died Instantly On The Scene.

A Search For The Suspect Proved Futile Till Today Saturday Morning When He Was Apprehended By The Neighborhood Watch In Kamilende Where He Went To Hide.



Fearing Mob Justice, The Village Police Had To Hide The Suspect In Kamilende Local Court Till The Police 🚓🚨 Arrived.

The Suspect Has Since Been Arrested While Chiyomboka’s Body Has Been Deposited In Lukulu District Hospital Mortuary.

Meanwhile, The Police Are Yet To Issue A Comprehensive Statement.

Lukulu Fm Community Radio 89.7