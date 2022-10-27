A man of Namwala District has killed his wife and his cousin on suspicions that the two had a sexual affair

NAMWALA MAN KILLS WIFE, COUSIN OVER SEXUAL AFFAIR SUSPICION

By Helga Chibwe

A man identified as Bulowa Cheelo of Hanombe village in Namwala District in Southern Province has killed his wife and his relative on suspicions that the two had a sexual affair.

Nakamboma Ward Councillor Stephen Mundiya explains that the suspect had been suspicious of the existence of a relationship between his wife and his cousin.

According to the provided details, the wife fled home for her parents’ house due to marital squabbles arising from the suspected relationship, but was followed by the husband in Mapanza where it is alleged that he killed her from.

The civic leader adds that the same day, the suspect returned to Namwala where he killed his relative identified as Lenard Hanombe.

Meanwhile, the wife to the deceased who tried to stop the confusion was also severely injured by the suspect and is said to be nursing serious injuries at Choma General Hospital.

Police are yet to give a comment regarding the matter.