A MAN PASSES AWAY A WEEK AFTER HIS WEDDING

He had a colourful wedding just a week ago,but suddenly the mystery of life fell on him untimely.He died in a road accident on the Kitwe-Chingola road.

Peter Byluck,died after the vehicle he was driving collided head on with a truck.He leaves behind a wife Alice Busiku,a medical personnel by profession working at Malcom hospital.His death has shocked everyone who knew him.