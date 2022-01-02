Simon Mwewa Lane Television



A MESSAGE TO PRESIDENT HH, HON. GARY NKOMBO AND THE MAYOR OF LUSAKA.

Moving the street vendors back into the Markets is very simple…and this is how it can be done in 5 [ five ] easy steps.

Complete the renovations at City Market quickly.

Renovation works at City Market are not consistent. One week Ba DMMU are moving swiftly then the next week everything stops. Make the renovations a priority. You can complete it by the end of February 2022.

After City Market is complete. Start with all the Street Vendors that trade along LUMUMBA Rd. Forcibly move ALL of them into City Market with the help of the army and in conjuction with Council Police. Don’t allow designated vending..ALL VENDORS MUST TRADE FROM INSIDE THE MARKETS.

DON’T say, “We will allow specific streets for vending”. Streets are not designed for vending.

Go to City Planning Department at Civic Centre and ask those chaps if they’ve ever designed a street for vending. Never. Streets are designed for cars and a smooth flow of pedestrian traffic.

Move the vendors from Cairo Rd, Freedom Way, Town Center back to BH Market, Lumumba Market, Soweto Market and Kanyama Market. There’s enough space in all of these Markets to absorb ALL of our traders. After all this is done, put the council police to work. Their job will be to monitor and enforce the new guidelines of trading, meaning, anyone found trading on the streets must be dealt with sternly.

Gentlemen, I guarantee you, if we follow these steps, Lusaka City Council will be able to collect garbage more efficiently and effectively…BUT if we don’t do it, I can assure you, we will always LIVE IN FILTH.

SMLtv

GoBack2TheMarkets #TheLusakaMayor #HH #DoubleH7 #GaryNkombo