A MINIMUM OF 10 YEARS INPRISONMENT WITH HARD LABOUR AWAITS CHITOTELA AS HE IS COMMITTED TO THE HIGH COURT FOR SENTENCING FOR ARSON.

July 22nd 2024

KAWAMBWA – The Kawambwa Magistrate Court this morning committed PF Pambashe member of Parliament Ronald Chitotela to the High Court for sentencing after finding him guilty of the offence of Arson.

The Magistrate Court could not sentence Mr Chitotela as the charge of Arson attracts a minimum of 10 years imprisonment which falls above the threshold of a Magistrate and has to be referred to the High Court.

The Court has further sentenced Kawambwa Member of Parliament Nickson Chilangwa to five years imprisonment with hard labour after finding him guilty of malicious damage to property.

The two lawmakers are said to have while in the company of other people burnt to ashes a Mahindra vehicle belonging to the UPND Luapula youth committee during the 2021 General elections.

Others found guilty are Kalumba Chifumbe and Davy Kaniki who have both been sentenced to 5yrs while Ronald Chitotela, Kunda Chitotela and Chabu Chitotela have been committed to the High Court for sentencing.

