Harry Kalaba wrote:

It’s unprecedented for a Minister of Foreign Affairs to interact with an ambassador outside his office alone.It is beneath his office. And the minister should give a better explanation than the one he has given.



1. How was the Minister buying cement on a holiday ?



2. Why should a company give a calendar to the Minister in mid April.



3. Why should the Ambassador meet the Minister when he was doing private errands?



I was minister of foreign affairs for four(4)years, never did I meet Ambassadors privately outside my office. And even when I met them at foreign affairs, it was in the presence of officials.

And by the way, Calendars are never delivered in suitcases 🧳!