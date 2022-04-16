Harry Kalaba wrote:

It’s unprecedented for a Minister of Foreign Affairs to interact with an ambassador outside his office alone.It is beneath his office. And the minister should give a better explanation than the one he has given.


1. How was the Minister buying cement on a holiday ?


2. Why should a company give a calendar to the Minister in mid April.


3. Why should the Ambassador meet the Minister when he was doing private errands?


I was minister of foreign affairs for four(4)years, never did I meet Ambassadors privately outside my office. And even when I met them at foreign affairs, it was in the presence of officials.
And by the way, Calendars are never delivered in suitcases 🧳!

The bribe given to minister of foreign affairs Stanley Kakubo by the Chinese according to PF

