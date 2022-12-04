A Nation Will Split Into Two, Says PF Prophet Isaac Amata

A NATION WILL SPLIT INTO TWO, SAYS SELF-STYLED PROPHET

This man calling himself as Prophet is making a guess as a prophecy.

“”A nation splitting into 2…breakup expect prayers!”…December 4,2022,” he says.

His name is Amata Isaac from Nigeria. He has found Zambia and Botswana as fertile grounds to deceive Citizens through his peeductjons he calls prophecy.

Sometimes as expected the predictions are correct and when this happens like in 2016 when he guessed that Edgar Lungu would win the general elections.

We had actually hosted him at that time on Zambian Eye Hot Seat program. He could however not bear the UPND members on our WhatsApp Group. He had to flee.

The most surprising thing is these self-styled Prophets have nothing to give or talk about their country in this case Nigeria where they hail from but are so obsessed to Zambia.

Some Zambian Clergy are all taking this route of deceit by engaging in prophecy. One yesterday went to an extent of editing a post made in August that a PF Lawyer would die. That was after the news of the passing on of Tutwa Ngulube. The post however showed in the edit history.

The prophecy and mericle deceptions on Zambians is just getting out of hand by the so called Prophets or Papas.

Zambian Eye