A GIRL of an unknown age in Ndola’s Northrise area has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in a toilet of house that was undergoing renovations.

The body of the victim was found by Dave Nyendwa who had gone to clean the house’s surrounding, as he had intentions to move in after renovations.

Acting Copperbelt Commanding officer Sharon Zulu said that police were working to identify the victim who had allegedly committed suicide.

“The body was discovered by Dave Nyendwa aged ,52, who reported to the police that he found a girl of an unknown age hanging in the toilet using a white cotten material . The body was found in a house which is being renovated and not yet occupied,” she said.

Ms Zulu said that Mr Nyendwa had gone to house to clean the sourronding, with intentions to shift.

“Mr Nyendwa was in the company of his young brother when he found the girl and upon reaching there, they saw the body in the toilet of the house being renovated and afterwards , rushed to report the matter to Northrise police post,” she said.

She further said the body of the girl had been deposited to Ndola Teaching Hospital (NTH) awaiting identification so as to ascertain a lead on what could have led to her committing suicide.

