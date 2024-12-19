A New Chapter for Democracy: Peaceful and Progressive By-Elections – DR NEVERS SEKWILA MUMBA

MMD PRESIDENT DR NEVERS SEKWILA MUMBA WRITES;



A New Chapter for Democracy: Peaceful and Progressive By-Elections





One thing the media hasn’t fully captured is the unprecedented peace during this by-election. Political parties are focused on their policies and what they have to offer the people, not on hostility or violence. This shift has made the work of the police remarkably easy, a stark contrast to the past when elections were marred by gunshots, teargas, injuries, and unfair arrests. Personally, I’ve been jailed over 17 times in such hostile climates.





What’s even more inspiring is seeing different political players living in the same lodges, sharing drinks at the same tables, and having meaningful, progressive conversations. This level of civility is refreshing and shows that we can compete fiercely while respecting one another.





My prayer is that Zambia continues on this trajectory—a fair and peaceful playing field where the strong, the weak, the rich, and the poor can all participate equally. This is the democracy we’ve dreamed of, and it’s one we must protect.