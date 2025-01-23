A NEW ERA OF EQUITY, TRANSFORMING CHASEFU CONSTITUENCY WITH CDF INITIATIVES- Chanoda Ngwira

A NEW ERA OF EQUITY, TRANSFORMING CHASEFU CONSTITUENCY WITH CDF INITIATIVES

As the 2026 election approaches, I am committed to ushering in a new era for Chasefu Constituency by ensuring that the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) is utilized effectively and equitably.

It has become increasingly clear that our constituency has lagged behind in development opportunities due to partisan divisions and favoritism in the allocation of CDF resources. When elected as your Member of Parliament, I will prioritize collaboration with council officials and all stakeholders involved in administering CDF, focusing solely on what is best for our community.

My approach will embody an unwavering commitment to inclusivity and competence, disregarding political affiliations when distributing CDF resources. It is unacceptable that individuals who are not equipped to deliver on projects secure contracts and loans merely because of their proximity to political circles.

Instead, I will champion a system where contracts and loans are awarded based on qualifications and the ability to deliver tangible results for our community, ensuring that every resident of Chasefu benefits, regardless of their political leanings.

I am determined to lead Chasefu Constituency towards a brighter future, where development is truly reflective of the needs and aspirations of every inhabitant. Together, we can break free from the shackles of partisanship and forge a path of progress that honors the intent of the CDF, enabling growth and prosperity for all.

With your trust, we will lay the groundwork for a community that thrives on merit and unity, setting a powerful example for the nation.

Chanoda Ngwira F

2026 Chasefu Constituency candidate