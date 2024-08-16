A new report claims that Travis Kelce won’t be proposing to Taylor Swift without an “ironclad prenup”.

The “Karma” singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 34, have been dating for just over a year.

They took their relationship public in September 2023 when Taylor cheered her him on at his NFL game against the Chicago Bears on his home turf at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

“There’s just no way Taylor would walk down the aisle without a prenup,” an insider told Life & Style.

While the pair are reportedly talking about what their agreement will look like, nothing has been agreed to yet.

“The formalities are just their schedules that have gotten in the way, as well as the logistics of a prenup, which is obviously complicated by the vast amounts of money involved on both sides,” the source explained.

“This is a lot further along than either Taylor or Travis would care to admit, since they’ve considered themselves unofficially engaged for a while and are both 100 percent committed to spending the rest of their lives together and starting a family.”

