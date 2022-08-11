IT’S RAINING NEW UNIONS FOR TEACHERS

A new trade union for teachers has been registered, making it the seventh labour movement in the teaching community.

The new union, which was launched in Lusaka, is called Progressive Educators Union of Zambia.

And, Union’s Interim President, Davison Kandela says there is need for unions to reduce members’ subscription fees as teachers are already financially burdened.

Meanwhile, the Basic Education Teachers’ Union of Zambia -BETUZ- Copperbelt has ushered a new executive committee for the period 2022 to 2026.

This was during the quadrennial conference held in Kitwe.

BETUZ President, Binstone Tembo, has encouraged the new executive to work as a team and champion togetherness in the union.

Speaking at the same function, BETUZ General Secretary, Henry Sinkala, said the union has incorporated a company called BETUZ Financial Services Limited which will help the teachers to access loans to avoid falling into debt traps.