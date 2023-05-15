A NUMBER OF PEOPLE DIE AFTER CAR HITS TRUCK CARRYING ACID

An unknown number of people have been burnt to ashes after the Toyota Corolla they were traveling on caught fire after colliding with a Sharkman truck, carrying Sulphur at Masangano area in Masaiti district on the Ndola -Lusaka road.

A check by ZNBC News found the corolla charred with no visible occupants in the wreckage that was trapped underneath the truck.

And an eye witness said three people in the corolla were completely burnt after the vehicle caught FIRE following the collision.

Meanwhile, the Driver of the truck SAMSON MUSUKWA said the Toyota Corolla which was heading to Kapiri Mposhi lost control after being hit on the side by a Tanzanian truck while trying to over take another truck and in the process colliding head on with his

truck.

And Officers from RTSA found at the scene told ZNBC News that they are waiting for reinforcement from Ndola to remove the remains from the wreckage.

Copperbelt Police Commanding officer PEACEWELL MWEEMBA confirmed the accident but said he will issue a comprehensive statement later.