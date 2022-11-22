A number of PF MPs are scheming secret to join UPND, while am working with HH openly -Mafinga PF MP

Patriotic Front Mafinga Member of parliament ROBERT CHABINGA has pledged to work with President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and the New dawn government.

Mr. CHABINGA says President HICHILEMA means well for the people of Zambia and should be supported at all costs.

Speaking during a thanks giving rally in Solwezi, Mr. CHABINGA commended President HICHILEMA for many policies he has introduced including the increase in Constituency Development Fund -CDF- allocation.

He congratulated the people of North Western Province for voting for development through President HICHILEMA.

And Chasefu Independent Member of Parliament MISHECK NYAMBOSE said Zambia has the right person leading the Country.

Meanwhile, Senga Hill lawmaker HENRY SIKAZWE commended President HICHILEMA for taking development to all corners of the country.