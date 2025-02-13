A person can get drunk without taking alcohol- Mujajati

A person can get drunk without taking alcohol, says Mujajati

IMAGINE eating nshima or bread and suddenly feeling tipsy without ever touching a bottle of alcohol? As strange as it sounds, it is possible, according to health expert Dr Aaron Mujajati, who says some people can get drunk without drinking alcohol.

Dr Mujajati said this is due to a rare condition called autobrewery syndrome, stating that not everyone who is drunk on duty is irresponsible or reckless.

He explained that this condition occurs when certain yeasts or bacteria in the gut ferment carbohydrates into alcohol, leading to unintentional intoxication.

“This means a person can eat food rich in carbohydrates and, within a short time, exhibit symptoms of drunkenness because their digestive system is converting the food into alcohol,” he said.

The syndrome, though rare, can cause severe disruptions in a person’s life with some people suffering from it, appearing drunk at work, failing breathalyzer tests or even facing accusations of alcohol abuse when, in reality, their bodies are the culprits.

He said diagnosing autobrewery syndrome is challenging because it is often misunderstood and patients may go years without knowing what is wrong.

Treatment usually involves a combination of antifungal or antibacterial medications and a controlled diet to reduce carbohydrate intake.

“So, not everyone who is drunk on duty is irresponsible or reckless. Some of them have this debilitating condition and they need help not judgement. You have heard,” he said.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, February 13, 2025