A PETAUKE MAN HAS BEEN CHARGED FOR MURDERING HIS BROTHER IN 2017 AND BURYING HIM IN SHALLOW GRAVE



A Petauke man has been charged for the murder of his brother, which happened in 2017.



ADAM PHIRI allegedly murdered his brother LEMEKANI MWANZA, seven years ago and buried him in a shallow grave before fleeing to neighbouring Mozambique.



The remains were discovered last week by a man who was renting the suspects piece of land.



Police arrested Phiri in Zumbu District of Mozambique on August 26th 2024.