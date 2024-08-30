A PETAUKE MAN HAS BEEN CHARGED FOR MURDERING HIS BROTHER IN 2017 AND BURYING HIM IN SHALLOW GRAVE

0

A Petauke man has been charged for the murder of his brother, which happened in 2017.

ADAM PHIRI allegedly murdered his brother LEMEKANI MWANZA, seven years ago and buried him in a shallow grave before fleeing to neighbouring Mozambique.

The remains were discovered last week by a man who was renting the suspects piece of land.

Police arrested Phiri in Zumbu District of Mozambique on August 26th 2024.

