PF CADRE FAKES DEATH TO RUN AWAY ROM PROSECUTION

A PF cadre Suzyo Nyika who has links to President Edgar Lungu and was reported to have died a few months ago is suspected to be alive by a combined team of investigative wings.

A source at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says currently, so some properties belonging to Nyika have been seized in Lundazi where he allegedly died from.

Nyika was Board Chairman of Maamba Column Mine. He was reportedly on the run after UPND won elections and it is believed he was one of the closest person to former President Edgar Lungu.

However, an ACC source who refused to be mentioned for obvious reasons say it is believed Mr. Nyika faked his death and is hiding in Malawi.

Police in Lundazi have since obtained a court order to exhume the buried body and conduct DNA to ascertain if indeed Nyika is dead.-

SOURCE: NewsMakers