A PILOT IN SA DISCOVERS A COBRA SNAKE INSIDE COCKPIT OF A SMALL PLANE WHILE FLYING ABOVE CLOUDS..

A South African pilot Rudolf Erasmus was yesterday flying a small private aircraft with four passengers from Bloemfontein to Pretoria earlier this week when he felt a large Cape Cobra snake moving across his back.

Despite the extreme pressure, he landed the plane incident-free in Welkom, a city located roughly midway along the route.

Erasmus told local media he became aware of the snake mid-flight after feeling something cold pressing against his back.

“At first I thought it was my water bottle… but then I realised it was something else and (so I) didn’t move,” he told the News24 outlet. The incident happened on Monday.

Cape cobras are found mainly in southwestern South Africa and have a potentially deadly neurotoxic venom that requires immediate treatment with an anti-venom.

Source: BBC