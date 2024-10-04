A Plea to President Lungu and Family

We saw KK suffer and be taken to jail by the FTJ regime. KK was a powerful man not only in Zambia but the entire Southern Africa and Arab States . He was crippled by the Zambian Government because he was failing to let go of politics. People kept telling him the current President is embarrassing you, Instead of ignoring this he tried to fight back, he never won despite how powerful he was.

I saw first hand former President Chiluba suffer under the Mwanawasa regime spearheaded by Fred and Nchito. The only reason was that he failed to let go of politics and he was seen as a threat to Mwanawasa. Some people took advantage of Mwanawasa and Chiluba’s differences to find relevance. Same things happening today.

FTJ was a shrewd man and well connected but the hand of government was too heavy on him and his health deteriorated. He lost that fight and died immediately after Levy passed on.

I saw first hand how RB suffered immediately after he lost power, Sata used Fred, Wynter and Nchito again to make sure the old man went through hell. I loved that man and it was painful to see.

Some People around him started causing his trouble by whispering to him that the people want you back; especially the business community and special cadres who were eating from his plate. RB lost the court case to stand. It took him helping ba Lungu to win and leaving politics to see some peace.

Now I am seeing former President Lungu and family suffering the same things, and some of the same businessmen from RB’s time telling him that he can win and they will sponsor him. And the system is so relentless on him that I can tell it’s taking a toll on his health and family.

He can’t win against the Government, KK, FTJ and RB who seemed more powerful failed at this. It’s those that don’t love him that think he should fight on at his age. I am asking those that are close to him to advise him to retire from active politics and half of the problems he has will go away. I can guarantee that from an excellent history of political predictions.

Ladies and Gentlemen supporting him, the man almost 70 years old, he can’t fight and you are killing him. Fight on your own you are still young, imagine it was your father or grandfather. This fight is for young men not people we are supposed to give some dignity. How selfish can we be to use an old man to settle old scores .

..Even the fear of PF dying is not worth it. Did you not finish MMD?Sir we never stood a chance and you don’t stand a chance even now. It’s smoking mirrors .

Ba Lungu and I know that he was spared to cover certain issues, and for the sake of reconciliation I won’t mention it. What makes you think these things won’t disappear if you stay away? The same way you sorted out that issue with him, go back to your brother HH and see him. It’s in your best interest and the nation. You won’t loss anything but just some bruised ego.

Amenso yabantu yalepaishi….Please sir and your people that love you, listen to my appeal even though this is highly sensitive to yourself. It’s not worth it. If it’s HH sir we will fight him on our own, we are no longer boys but men.

Ba President Lungu don’t let anyone lie about my motives for this. I was in your Presidential campiagn 2015 and 2016, the only elections you own sir lol this coming straight from my heart with love.

Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe