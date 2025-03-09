A President Celebrated Abroad Yet Challenged at Home



By Dr. Martin Mushumba



President Hakainde Hichilema’s (HH) reputation as a shrewd and successful business leader precedes him. Renowned for his ability to identify and negotiate groundbreaking deals, he has consistently driven high-value job creation. His extensive network and expertise are highly regarded internationally.





It comes as no surprise that Zambian officials traveling abroad on government missions now find themselves sought after by global business executives. These interactions extend beyond potential investments in higher education; many seek to understand Zambia’s evolving business landscape under the New Dawn Administration, with a view to investing in the country.





The evidence is clear: The international community recognizes the favorable environment President Hichilema is cultivating. This aligns with the government’s core role—to enable private-sector growth. A thriving business climate will soon catalyze job creation and elevate living standards for Zambians.





Yet a pressing question remains: Why does domestic sentiment toward President HH contrast so sharply with his global acclaim? Is this discontent rooted in his Tonga heritage, or are there deeper factors at play? Why such hostility toward a leader striving to improve citizens’ welfare? Why does governing Zambia seem so fraught with challenges? Should we not support President Hichilema’s vision and reserve judgment until his term concludes?





Fellow Zambians, this is a moment for steadfast resolve. The groundwork laid by this administration, coupled with difficult yet necessary reforms, positions Zambia for imminent progress. The sacrifices of today will yield tomorrow’s prosperity. Zambia’s moment to shine is near. President HH possesses the vision and capability to transform this nation. We have the right leader at the helm.



The author is a Public Policy Analyst.