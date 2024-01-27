A PRESIDENT WHO WAS NEVER A PRESIDENT

Before the Constitutional Court pronounced itself on the eligibility of Edgar Lungu to run for office in 2021 having been sown twice already, various interests within PF emerged pushing themselves to take over the party or being propped by factions of the general membership.

Dr. Chitalu Chilufya who worked as Minister of Health emerged strong and more appealing.But he faced ruthless competitors.Majority people in PF wanted Dr. Chilufya to succeed Edgar Lungu if the Concourt ruled that ECL was not to stand again.

But out of all other interested people, why Dr. Chilufya was appealing?

To many ordinary PF members, Dr. Chilufya was not only easily accessible but, he was accomodative and helpful financially, morally and otherwise. If you had a personal problem and you went to see Dr. Chilufya at Ndeke House his office, you needed not undergo the bureaucracy of appointment. What you needed to do is wait for the next person, or wait in the long que. Aside attending his daily duties as Minister, Dr. Chilufya made it a mandate to attend to people after 17hrs until 21hrs, at the office. He would attend to many people, solve challenges of many including those that had applied for jobs but did not get selected. This attitude made many people fall in love with Dr. Chilufya such that, when talk started of someone succeeding ECL, the people already knew whom they wanted.

But, all this didn’t go well with his competitors. First, they made ECL believe Dr. Chilufya was mobilizing himself under the banner Luapula United to overthrow him at the next convention. The scheme was well calculated such that “evidences” were manufactured specifically to prove these theories to ECL.

What made it wors was Covid-19 and Cholera outbreaks. ECL was told that Chitalu Chilufya had strategically created a system of press conferences to update Zambians about the status of Covid-19 and Cholera as a way to market himself to the people of Zambia. This, of course did not sit well with ECL.

Further, there was a very fierce media propaganda created against Dr. Chilufya over HoneyBee issue. This was the biggest assault on the Doc whose only crimes was to be a people’s person. Whenever you asked him over the fights he was thrown into, his answer was always, “lies have short legs, one day people will know the truth”.

A story was sponsored in the media, by sophisticated business tycoons who monopolized supply contracts in PF, that, the company HoneyBee which was awarded a contract to supply drugs by Ministry of Health, supplied expired medicines. The initial intention was to hurt Dr. Chilufya but with time, this lie dented the reputation of the PF administration. In no time, Dr. Chilufya was fired by Edgar Lungu. ACC started their investigation into the issue.

After PF lost power, Zambia heard through Parliament that actually no expired drugs were supplied by HoneyBee and that, the company had won a law suit against government of Zambia over the disruption of the very contract. Until today, Dr. Chilufya is a free man . The Anti-Corruption Commission has remained mute over this issue, 3 years after change of government. And Government, through the Attorney General has agreed to pay HoneyBee their money for the very drugs which propagandists claimed were expired.

And ironically, when UPND took over power from PF, they started distributing the very drugs supplied by HoneyBee which were alleged to have expired.

What is next for Dr. Chitalu Chilufya? Perhaps, he is a President who was never a President.

Credit: The Candidates