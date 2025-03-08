“A REBUTTAL TO EMMANUEL MWAMBA’S MISGUIDED DIATRIBE: A DESPERATE ATTEMPT TO UNDERMINE PRESIDENT HICHILEMA”





Emmanuel Mwamba’s recent article is a classic example of biased and misleading reporting, driven by desperation rather than facts. His attempt to criticize President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration is unfounded and lacks evidence.





Mwamba’s hypocrisy is staggering, considering his own history of controversy. He has been accused of violating freedom of expression and opinion in Zambia, as highlighted in a report submitted to the UNHRC. Furthermore, Clayson Hamasaka, State House Chief Communications Specialist, has warned Mwamba of arrest and consequences for his speculative posts.





It’s surprising that Mwamba is questioning President Hichilema’s commitment to democracy and human rights when, in fact, the President has demonstrated a strong commitment to these values. President Hichilema’s administration has made significant strides in promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance.





Mwamba’s claims that President Hichilema is presiding over a tyrannical and autocratic government are baseless and lack evidence. The President’s policies and actions demonstrate a clear commitment to democracy, good governance, and human rights.





Emmanuel Mwamba’s article is a desperate attempt to undermine President Hichilema’s administration. His claims are baseless, and his hypocrisy is staggering. The people of Zambia deserve better than Mwamba’s biased and misleading reporting.





Rather than spreading falsehoods and misinformation, Mwamba should focus on promoting constructive dialogue and contributing to the country’s development. The people of Zambia deserve a more nuanced and informed discussion about the country’s challenges and opportunities.





As a nation, we should strive for a more civil and respectful public discourse, one that promotes unity, understanding, and progress. We should reject attempts to divide us and instead focus on building a brighter future for all Zambians.



WAGON MEDIA