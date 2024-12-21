A RECIPE FOR UPND’S CONTINUED RULE IN 2026 IS ENTIRELY DEPENDENT ON THE OPPOSITION’S DIVISION- Chanoda Ngwira

A RECIPE FOR UPND’S CONTINUED RULE IN 2026 IS ENTIRELY DEPENDENT ON THE OPPOSITION’S DIVISION



By Chanoda Ngwira F



As the 2026 elections approach, the opposition parties find themselves at a critical time. Instead of rallying together to unseat the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) under President Hakainde Hichilema, opposition leaders seem preoccupied with personal ambitions for the presidency.





This lack of unity plays into Hichilema’s narrative that he cannot be easily removed from power, a statement that may prove increasingly true as the elections draw nearer. Trust me the man is simply resolved to remain in power under whatever circumstances.





The UPND has demonstrated its determination to cling to power, even resorting to tactics such as electoral malpractices witnessed in places like Kawambwa and, at times, instigating violence. Such actions reflect a regime that prioritizes its political survival over genuine service to the Zambian people. With a clear focus on retaining power rather than improving service delivery, the UPND’s pledge to serve the populace becomes ever more hollow.





It is time for the citizens of Zambia, particularly in the Eastern and Northern provinces, to recognize the urgency of unity against a regime preoccupied with re-election.





Nevertheless, let me appeal to the people of Petauke to send a strong message to the UPND despite the manipulation and false allegations, such as those levied against Nelson Banda. This must not deter the fight for a representative government. Unity among opposition leaders is crucial because if they remain divided by self-interest, the UPND will surely consolidate its hold on power come 2026.





(Chanoda Ngwira is a Public Administrator, Teacher, Trade Union Expert, Writer, Political activist/Commentator, Labour and Management Consultant. For private engagements, email: orisonconsult@gmail.com/chanodangwira@yahoo.com)