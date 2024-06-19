A Ruler and His Promises: Delivering on Campaign Vows

In the realm of politics, leaders often promise the world but fail to deliver. Like a fox, they may use cunning tactics to win over voters, only to shift the blame when their promises go unfulfilled. As Zambia approaches another election season, citizens are no longer content with mere rhetoric. They demand tangible results and solutions to the country’s pressing issues.

The expectations are clear: improved cost of living, stable exchange rates, reliable agriculture and farming inputs, affordable healthcare, stable fuel prices, and a thriving economy. Zambians have been blessed with vast natural resources and democratic rights, and they expect their leaders to utilize these advantages to better their lives.

Gone are the days of empty promises and political grandstanding. Citizens want to see concrete achievements and immediate solutions to the high cost of living, prolonged load shedding, and unaffordable fuel prices. They crave employment opportunities and a stable political environment.

As the campaign season heats up, leaders must shift their focus from mere promises to tangible results. The people demand a government that works for them, not just one that talks. It’s time for our leaders to emulate the fox’s cunning, but also its ability to deliver results. Zambians deserve nothing less.

Issued by

CHISALA KASAKULA

VICE PRESIDENT

UNITED LIBERAL PARTY