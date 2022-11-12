Zambia is being ruled by a Saul, but a David is coming: Edgar Lungu will rule Zambia again – Prophet Isaac Amata

11 COMMENTS

  6. What is with this charlatan? Why are our Nigerian brothers so obsessed with Zambia? I would have thought they have their plate full with Boko Haram wreaking havoc in their country. If they are such powerful men of God, why can’t they resolve the mess in their country?

  8. Zambia is a likeable nation and the envy of many people around the world. Most of them would have wanted to become Zambians and hence such dreams which are impossible.

  10. This is a PF fake prophet with a hopeless following. This assh0le will say anything.
    We are Zambians and we are not stupid you sone of a shot gun, chikala cha wiso

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here